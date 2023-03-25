SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLY opened at $80.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.54.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

