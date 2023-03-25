SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SQZ Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $45.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

SQZ Biotechnologies Trading Down 24.5 %

SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 87,262 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

