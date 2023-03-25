Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Star Equity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Star Equity’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Star Equity Stock Down 4.2 %

Star Equity stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at Star Equity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 84,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $81,773.91. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,104,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,454.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Star Equity by 228.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

Featured Stories

