Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.