Startek (SRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Startek Price Performance

Shares of SRT opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Startek has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $152.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Startek in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

Startek Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Startek by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Startek by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

