Startek (SRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SRT opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Startek has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $152.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Startek in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
