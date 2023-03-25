State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 55 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $424.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

