State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 650 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 521,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 103,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

