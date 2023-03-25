State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 566,192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,710,000 after buying an additional 434,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,025.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after buying an additional 113,280 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $21,799,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $209.62 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.20.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.