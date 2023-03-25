State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $197.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $243.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.40.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

