State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,113 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,000,330,000 after acquiring an additional 638,015 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,817 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,912,000 after acquiring an additional 105,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.0 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.