State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter valued at about $9,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after acquiring an additional 314,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,120,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,192,000 after acquiring an additional 269,773 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 13.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,098,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,333,000 after acquiring an additional 242,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 2,157.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 196,286 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,562,052.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,562,052.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,318. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

RMBS stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Rambus Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.