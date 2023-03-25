State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,910,000 after buying an additional 90,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,783,000 after purchasing an additional 567,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 3.4 %

DGX opened at $140.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.40. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.91.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

