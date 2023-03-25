State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 518 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 6.0 %

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

KRC stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

