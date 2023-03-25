State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,160 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $1,850,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $858,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

