State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,190 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 159,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

CCL stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

