Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STLC. Cormark raised their target price on Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$56.75.
Stelco Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$52.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stelco has a one year low of C$30.20 and a one year high of C$60.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.65.
Stelco Dividend Announcement
About Stelco
Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.
