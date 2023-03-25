Stifel Nicolaus Increases BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$150.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOO has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$143.00 price target on BRP and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$141.33.

TSE:DOO opened at C$103.77 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$76.72 and a 1 year high of C$120.51. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$113.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

