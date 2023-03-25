Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target to $16.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 128.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Nyxoah Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYXH opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Nyxoah by 150.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Nyxoah by 7.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the first quarter worth approximately $8,177,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.