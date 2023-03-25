Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 15,470 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,398% compared to the average volume of 1,033 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

