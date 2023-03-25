StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Spark Networks from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Spark Networks Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Spark Networks
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spark Networks stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 11.66% of Spark Networks worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
