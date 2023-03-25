StockNews.com Downgrades H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Sell

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

HTHT has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

H World Group Price Performance

H World Group stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12. H World Group has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

H World Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,361,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 119,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in H World Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $83,235,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in H World Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in H World Group by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

