StockNews.com Downgrades H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Sell

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
HTHT has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.
H World Group Price Performance
H World Group stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12. H World Group has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
H World Group Company Profile
H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
