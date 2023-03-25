StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.25. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

