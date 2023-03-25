StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $130.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coupa Software

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 22,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

