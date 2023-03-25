StockNews.com Lowers Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to Buy

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.
Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.74. Science Applications International has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.69.
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.
