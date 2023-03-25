StockNews.com Lowers Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to Hold

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TARO opened at $24.35 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $915.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.68). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

