StockNews.com Upgrades Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Buy

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 24.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,621,000 after purchasing an additional 194,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after buying an additional 441,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 431,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

