Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Shares of SYK opened at $276.69 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

