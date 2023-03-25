Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 453.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,291 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after buying an additional 273,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Articles

