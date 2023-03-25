Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Trimmed by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $376.56 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.54 and a 200-day moving average of $331.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

