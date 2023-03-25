Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 47,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,858,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $376.56 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.21. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

