Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 158,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 67,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SYY opened at $74.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

