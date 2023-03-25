T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

