T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

