T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $109.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.