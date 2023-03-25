TD Cowen Downgrades American Well (NYSE:AMWL) to Market Perform

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well Stock Performance

AMWL opened at $2.25 on Thursday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $624.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Well will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $326,899.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $326,899.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,381,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,224.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,500 shares of company stock worth $575,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,952,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Well by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,327,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,387,000 after buying an additional 735,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Well by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,405,000 after buying an additional 1,129,172 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in American Well by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,063,000 after buying an additional 2,053,997 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 16,295,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,986 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.