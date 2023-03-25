TD Securities Cuts AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$11.50

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOS. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.50.

AirBoss of America Price Performance

BOS stock opened at C$7.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$206.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$5.62 and a 12-month high of C$36.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.53.

AirBoss of America Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward Kiell sold 15,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$85,798.44. Company insiders own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

