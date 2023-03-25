TD Securities Cuts K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$37.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KBL. Acumen Capital cut their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday.

K-Bro Linen Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$27.51 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$26.53 and a 12 month high of C$34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.21.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

