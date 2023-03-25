TELA Bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELA Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELA Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.86. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TELA Bio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in TELA Bio by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,367 shares in the last quarter.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

