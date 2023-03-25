Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Tempest Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempest Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

TPST opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

