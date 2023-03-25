Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.8 %

TXRH opened at $104.10 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $108.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,666 shares of company stock valued at $775,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

