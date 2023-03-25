Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.
Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.8 %
TXRH opened at $104.10 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $108.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse
In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,666 shares of company stock valued at $775,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
