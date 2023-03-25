The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Allstate by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

