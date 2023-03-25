The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $9.38 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $9.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $33.14 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $312.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.69. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.