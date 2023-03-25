The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) CAO Sells $663,226.76 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.9 %

LSXMK stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

