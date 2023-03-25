The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $167.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group traded as low as $119.27 and last traded at $121.07, with a volume of 344643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.13.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.69.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 50,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,282 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.