The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Southern in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

