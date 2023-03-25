Tomago Collins Sells 1,545 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $130.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,889,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,185,000 after purchasing an additional 158,058 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

