Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 49,497 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 49,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $142,056.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,981,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,426,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 48,113 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $135,678.66.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 259,238 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $751,790.20.

Heritage Global stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $105.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 111,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

