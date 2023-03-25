Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Toyota Industries Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TYIDY opened at $51.49 on Thursday. Toyota Industries has a 52 week low of $46.83 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07.
