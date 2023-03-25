Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 15,956 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 242% compared to the average daily volume of 4,670 put options.

NYSE:SPG opened at $103.48 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $138.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

