Traders Buy Large Volume of Bank OZK Put Options (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 11,491 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 382% compared to the average volume of 2,384 put options.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.42. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Bank OZK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,275,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 75.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after acquiring an additional 236,021 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading

